FG Constructing, Rehabilitating 40 Major Bridges – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has revealed that 40 bridges around the country are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

The Minister made this remark while inspecting the Loko-Oweto Bridge on Sunday.

He expressed that the work on the bridges were ongoing despite the limited revenue of the Federal Government.

He named some of the other bridges to include the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Murtala Mohammed Bridge in Koton Karfi, the Isaac Boro Bridge in Port Harcourt, Chanchangi Bridge in Niger State and the Tambuwara Bridge in Kano.

The minister said that despite the low fund his ministry has been given, work has continued around the country.