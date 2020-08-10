FG, ASUU Set To Resume Negotiations To End Strike

According to reports, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to resume negotiations with the federal government to end the ongoing strike.

ASUU had declared an indefinite strike to protest the stoppage of their salaries and the order for the enrolment of its members into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel and Information System (IPPIS).

This was followed by the lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of all schools nationwide.

However, in a new development, indications emerged over the weekend that the union and FG would return to the negotiating table to end the four-month teachers’ strike.

The ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told THISDAY that the union had met with the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to help facilitate the resumption of talks with the federal government on the lecturers’ grievances.

ASUU has also said its alternative payment platform, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), was ready for verification and validation by agencies of the federal government.

Recall that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, recently revealed that he was set to invite the union to resume talks.

Ogunyemi expressed that ASUU was ready to resume negotiations but an invitation had not been extended to it.