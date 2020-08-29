FG Approves Vocational Training For 5,000 Youth In Oyo – Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has announced that the Federal Government has approved the training of more than 5,000 youths from Oyo State.

The Minister made this known during his visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji, at his Popoyemoja Palace in Ibadan.

According to reports, the Minister visited the monarch to felicitate with him on his 92nd birthday.

Also Read: FG Shifts Resumption Of International Flights To September 5

The minister also said there was a marching order for contractors working on federal government roads in Oyo State to return to site.

Mr Dare, who noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the laid down programmes of the Federal Government, however, said work had now commenced across the various sectors of the economy.