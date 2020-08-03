Femi Otedola Dances To Celebrate Wife’s Birthday (Video)

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Femi and Nana Otedola
billionaire Femi Otedola and wife Nana

A new video has emerged, capturing business mogul Femi Otedola and wife, Nana, dancing together to celebrate the latter’s birthday,

The father of four has shown that he is a family man to the core.

Although it was a close-knit party, the Otedola family had a good time together. Nana looked graceful and elegant. She radiated happiness throughout the ceremony.

Read Also: DJ Cuppy’s Mother, Nana Otedola Parties With Her at Her DJ Booth

Tolani and Temi Otedola were present at the party and they took a picture together, which Temi later shared on her Instagram story.

However, the highlight of the birthday celebration was the dance between Femi Otedola and his wife.

Watch the video here.

