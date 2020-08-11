Fayemi Suspends Principal Who Failed To Receive Him During Inspection

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has suspended the Principal of Methodist Girls High School, Ifaki Ekiti, over her absence during his inspection ahead of schools reopening.

Recall that on Sunday, Fayemi visited some schools in preparation for the resumption of students in their final class in the senior secondary school of the state on Monday.

Also Read: FG Orders Reopening Of Unity Schools On Tuesday

The Commissioner for Education, Foluso Daramola, announced the suspension of the Principal of Methodist Girls High School, Ifaki Ekiti for her absence during the visit.

The Commissioner for Education directed her to “hand over the management of the school to the most senior vice-principal in the school pending the conclusion of appropriate disciplinary action by the Teaching Service Commission.”