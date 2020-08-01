Fayemi Recovers From COVID-19

Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi on Saturday shared that he has tested negative for COVID-19 after spending 11 days in isolation.

Read Also: Fayemi Tackles Ojudu Over Report Of ‘Failed Mission’ To Presidential Villa

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he enjoined Nigerians to continue to do all they can in the fight against the deadly disease.

He tweeted,

After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF