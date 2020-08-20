Fans Advise DJ Cuppy Over ‘Joke Of Not Needing Her Father Anymore’

Nigerian celebrity DJ and entertainer, Florence Otedola, known professionally as DJ Cuppy has caused an uproar online after posting a cryptic tweet on her official Twitter page.

The beautiful young woman, who is also the daughter of popular entrepreneur Femi Otedola, wrote on Wednesday evening:

“I told my daddy I don’t need him no more”

Although the tweet appears to be a line from a new song on her upcoming album ‘Original Copy’, some fans took her words hook, line and sinker. They went under her Twitter post offer her some words of advice.

The most important advice that was given to her is that she should go back to her father and tell him it was just a joke.

See tweets below: