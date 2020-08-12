Fani-Kayode Threatens To Leave PDP

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has threatened to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the National Working Committee of the party takes away the party structures from Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade.

Fani-Kayode expressed that if Ben Ayade is undermined leaves the party, he (FFK) will follow suit.

Also Read: Exclusion Of Obasanjo From Railway Stations Naming Is Sacrilegious: Fani-Kayode

The former minister made this threat via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter on Wednesday.

He further warned that if a crisis emerges in the party in Cross River, it consequences will be beyond the State.

See his tweet below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here