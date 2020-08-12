Fani-Kayode Threatens To Leave PDP

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has threatened to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the National Working Committee of the party takes away the party structures from Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade.

Fani-Kayode expressed that if Ben Ayade is undermined leaves the party, he (FFK) will follow suit.

The former minister made this threat via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter on Wednesday.

He further warned that if a crisis emerges in the party in Cross River, it consequences will be beyond the State.

…You cannot and must not undermine a sitting Governor or attempt to humiliate him in his own state and before his people. Some of those that are advocating & behind this nonsense would never allow it to happen in their own states. A word is enough for the wise. 2/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 11, 2020