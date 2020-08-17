Fan Splashes N500k On Toyin Abraham Son, Actress Reacts



Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham was left speechless after her fans gifted her son, Ire the sum of N500,000 for his birthday.

Sharing a video of her reaction via Instagram, the actress wrote;

“Overwhelmed by the show of love from #toyintitans today. They visited us to present a birthday gift to IRE. I am so speechless. I am grateful to all ToyinTitans involved and those that have been consistent. Eshe gan”

Read Also: Actor Jigan Recounts How His Mechanic Tricked Him Into Selling His Car For N300k

Information Nigeria recalls the movie star’s first child turned a year older on Thursday and she didn’t hesitate to spoil him with expensive car gifts.

Watch the video below: