Fan Splashes N500k On Toyin Abraham Son, Actress Reacts

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Toyin Abraham and her baby
Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham was left speechless after her fans gifted her son, Ire the sum of N500,000 for his birthday.

Sharing a video of her reaction via Instagram, the actress wrote;

“Overwhelmed by the show of love from #toyintitans today. They visited us to present a birthday gift to IRE. I am so speechless. I am grateful to all ToyinTitans involved and those that have been consistent. Eshe gan”

Information Nigeria recalls the movie star’s first child turned a year older on Thursday and she didn’t hesitate to spoil him with expensive car gifts.

Watch the video below:

