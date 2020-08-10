Fan Declares Mayorkun ‘Artist Of The Year’ In 2020

Nigerian Afro-pop artist, Mayorkun, has been declared the artist of the year in 2020. The ‘Betty Butter’ crooner is being hailed for his consistent singles and hits.

Declaring love for Mayorkun, a passionate fan identified as Vinnie took to Twitter to write:

“Mayorkun is clearly 2020 artiste of the year. Davido raised a star.”

Mayorkun released his hit single ‘Betty Butter’ featuring Davido in the first week of July.

Read Also: I Couldn’t Shake Mayorkun At Airport Because Of Coronavirus: Peruzzi

Before ‘Betty Butter’, he dropped ‘Of Lagos’ in April. Also, his first single of the year ‘Geng’ got a remix in April. Mayorkun featured Ycee, Sinzu, MI Abaga, and Vector on ‘Geng’ remix.

See the tweet below: