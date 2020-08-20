Falz Announces Upcoming Single, ‘One Trouser’

Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has announced the pending release of a new single titled ‘One Trouser’.

The AMVCA winner and award winning rapper took to his official Twitter page on Wednesday evening to announce thus:

“Back in Business! Brand new music this Friday #OneTrouser”

Recently, specifically on August 6, Falz set up a film and television company known as ‘House 21’. Currently, House 21 runs a web series known as ‘Therapy’. Already, two episodes from ‘Therapy’ have been uploaded on YouTube.

In ‘Therapy’, Falz stars alonside Toke Makinwa, Josh2Funny, and Bovi.

The ‘Bop Daddy’ crooner also recently took to his Twitter handle to urge the government to re-open the cinemas.

See his recent Twitter post below: