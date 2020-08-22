Falling Container Claims Two Lives In Lagos

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, LASEMA, has revealed that an empty 40ft container has claimed two lives in an accident in Lagos.

The Director-General, LASEMA, made the disclosure in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that the LASEMA management received a distress call on its toll-free line at about 9:44 pm. on Friday and activated a response team to the incident scene at Odo Olowu bus-stop at Ijesha.

At the scene, he said it was discovered that a truck loaded with an empty 40ft container, which had brake failure, had run into a stationary commercial truck and fell.

He said that the truck driver was rescued by the emergency responders and taken to the nearest hospital by LASEMA Response Unit Ambulance Service.

He also revealed that two adult females, however, died and their remains had been transported to the mortuary.