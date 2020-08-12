Excitement As 2Baba Replies Upcoming Artist On Twitter

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, known professionally as 2Baba has replied to a fan identified as Wani Wonder, who said he would like to shoot a music video with him.
The fan, who is also an upcoming recording artist, had on August 7 tweeted that he would like to shoot a video with the star musician. He wrote:
“I’ve made industry friends over the last two years and the fact none of them have played this song for 2baba yet is mind blowing! I want to shoot the video with 2face ! Let’s make this happen !”
2Baba, upon being tagged under the tweet, responded on Tuesday evening. Retweeting the tweet, he wrote:
“Bless up.”
The singer then replied:
“This means so much to me you guys don’t even understand”
See their tweets below: