Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Lilo Encourages Women To Embrace Their Uniqueness

Former BBNaija housemate, Lilo has taken to her Instagram page to encourage women to embrace their uniqueness.

Information Nigeria recalls she was evicted along with Ka3na from the ongoing BBNaija’s 5th season.

Taking to Instagram, Lilo shared a couple of her photos with a caption which reads;

“I want to encourage women to embrace their own uniqueness.

Because just like a rose is beautiful, so is a sunflower, so is a peony.

I mean, all flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that’s like women too.

.

Remember to embrace your uniqueness as I have embraced mine“

Read Also: BBNaija: Nigerians Mock Lilo On Twitter After Eviction

See her post below: