‘Everyone Going Through Their Own Stuff’ – Temi Otedola

Daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola, has stated that everyone goes through hard times.

The fashion blogger, who made this known on Twitter, wrote: “Everyone really going through their own stuff.”

Her tweet did not go down well with some Twitter users. They went under her tweet to remind her of her fortune and luck.

Temi Otedola is the third child of Femi Otedola. Her sister, DJ Cuppy, also receives unsolicited comments from Twitter users.

This time, however, it is Temi Twitter trolls came for. They tell her to be grateful for her position as a rich kid.

See reactions below: