BBNaija: ‘Eric And Lilo Are Living In Bondage’ – Twitter User

Eric and Lilo are not giving Nigerian viewers of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show what they want. Therefore, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with them.

Eric and Lilo seem to not have any fans outside the house. This is because they are always seen in each other’s arms, instead of mingling freely with the other housemates.

Unlike the other housemates who mingle freely, and even sometimes fight, Eric and Lilo find it hard to leave each other’s embrace.

Some BBNaija fans have reacted to this by calling them ‘Ultimate Love’ contestants.

It is interesting on Twitter. A Twitter user identified as @SethAdeyi has tagged the couple’s affair ‘Living in Bondage part 3’.

Another one with the handle @Jhinna_ said Ebuka would not have any highlights to show Eric on his day of eviction from the house.