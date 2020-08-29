‘Enjoy Your Life While It Lasts’ – BBNaija’s Kimoprah Tells Fans

Reality TV star and former ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate of Big Brother Naija season 4, Kimoprah, has shared her words of wisdom about life.

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur on Saturday morning shared some wise words via her official Twitter page. Her tweet reads:

“Enjoy every moment with friends, family and loved ones. Live your best life, enjoy it while it lasts. You never know! Good morning and have a great weekend”

It is assumed that her words are not unconnected to the news of the passing of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman.

Read Also: You Will End Up Sad Trying To Please Everyone: Kimoprah

Information Nigeria earlier reported that notable celebrities all over the world have expressed their pain about his death. They have also chosen to celebrate the great achievements of the late actor.

See KimOprah’s tweet below: