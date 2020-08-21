Encomium As Comic Actor Saka Celebrates 57th Birthday

Nigerian actor, Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka turns 57 on Thursday, August 21. The actor, who is mostly known for playing comic roles, took to his official Instagram page to celebrate himself with graceful words.

Sharing pictures of himself, the actor cum lecturer wrote:

“PLUS ONE; ALHAMDULILLAHI!

I have every course to happily say ‘thank you GOD’ because He has been with me, HE is with me and HE will continue to be with me. Am plus one again. …IT IS WELL.”

Read Also: Nollywood Actor, Saka Breaks Down In Tears During Mother’s Burial

Other celebrities such as Broda Shaggi and actor Rotimi Salami have also showered encomiums on the popular actor.

Comedian Woli Arole wrote as a comment under his post:

“Simply Saka. Love you DAD.”

See his Instagram post below: