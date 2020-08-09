Emotional Fan Asks Why Genevieve Nnaji And Ramsey Nouah Didn’t Marry Each Other

A passionate fan of Nollywood stars, Genevieve Nnaji and Ramsey Nouah, has on Sunday afternoon declared that he is filled with sadness over the pair not getting married.

Taking to Twitter to lament, the fan identified as Tony-Francis wrote:

“The Nigerian power couple we deserve is Genevieve Nnaji and Ramsey Nouah marriage. Why didn’t they?”

Although Genevieve Nnaji and Ramsey Nouah have starred in many movies as each other’s interest, they never turned the onscreen affair into reality.

While Genevieve Nnaji has remained unmarried, Ramsey Nouah is married to Emelia Philips-Nouah and they have three children together.

Both movie stars have become film directors. While Genevieve Nnaji directed ‘Lionheart’, the first Nigerian Netflix-acquired movie, Ramsey Nouah directed ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’, an award-winning movie.

