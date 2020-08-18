El-Rufai: Southern Kaduna Leaders Want Money For Peace To Reign

Governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai said he will not any appease criminals involved in the Southern Kaduna attacks.

El-rufai said this while speaking on a program on Channels Television.

The governor said the leaders usually get “brown envelopes” from previous administration before the killings were stopped.

The governor added that he is using the security operatives to “carefully mark” the leaders indicted in the insecurity in the area, adding that the state will prosecute them “when we accumulate enough evidence.”

He said, “I will not appease troublemaker.” “I will not tolerate people that incite. I will map them, we will arrest and prosecute them, that’s my style, I obey the rule of law.”