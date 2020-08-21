El-rufai: NBA Platform Or Not, My Voice Will Still Be Heard

Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has described the withdrawal of invitation to speak at the annual general meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as an “unfortunate embrace of injustice.”

He made this comment in reaction to NBA’s decision to withdraw the invitation following an outcry by some lawyers who said the governor stands against what the profession represents.

In a statement, Muyiwa Adekeye, his spokesman, issued on his behalf on Thursday, El-rufai said despite the withdrawal of the invitation, he will continue to make his voice heard on the things the country needs to do to make progress.