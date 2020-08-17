EFCC’s N700m Fraud Allegation Made To Tarnish My Image – Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election has expressed that the N700million fraud allegation levied against him is to tarnish his image.

Recall that Ize-Iyamu and four others are currently facing corruption charges the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting N700 million campaign fund.

Ize-Iyamu made this known while speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin English.

He said the money did not come to him and it was not paid into his account.

Ize-Iyamu added that he was just one of those who signed for the money before the bank officials took it to the house of the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.