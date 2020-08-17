EFCC Re-arrests Mompha Over Money Laundering

Bureau de change operator, Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha, has been re-arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Punch, Mompha was taken into custody on Friday when he went to the anti-graft agency’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his gadgets which were seized from him in October, 2019.

The Instagram big boy was at the office to pick up his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses following a court order.

Mompha had barely left the premises of the EFCC office in Ikoyi after collecting the items on Friday when operatives of the anti-graft agency waylaid him and took him into custody.

Confirming his re-arrest, his lawyer, Oyewole said;

“I am filing processes tomorrow (Tuesday). They didn’t tell us why they are detaining him. They have not told us the basis for this re-arrest. As far as we are concerned, the EFCC is seeking to overreach the court because this is coming after we filed our no-case submission to the charges. When they had the opportunity to amend their charges they didn’t and they are claiming that there is a new charge.”

The spokesman for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, who also confirmed his re-arrest, said;

“The fresh arrest is unconnected to the existing charges in court. It is related to Internet fraud.”