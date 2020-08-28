Education: Edo Gets $75m World Bank Loan, Says Obaseki

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has announced the approval of $75 million loan from the World bank for the revamping of its education sector.

Governor Godwin Obaseki said this on Thursday during a visit to Usen in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state for his re-election campaign rally.

“I am very glad to inform you that our efforts in revamping education in Edo State and Nigeria have now been richly rewarded.

“Yesterday, the Board of the World Bank approved a $75 million facility for the revamping of education in Edo State.

“This is the last time in our history that our education system will produce ‘Agberos’,” the governor stated.

Obaseki is seeking to be re-elected for a second term in office in the forthcoming election in Edo State.