Edo Election: Governor Wike Slams Buhari For Supporting Ize-Iyamu

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the forthcoming election.

According to Wike, it was wrong for Buhari, whose main agenda is fighting corruption, to back Ize-Iyamu, who, according to him, is being charged for corruption.

He made this known while speaking as a guest on a Live Television Programme on AIT on Thursday evening.

He expressed that anybody with conscience and truly loves democracy cannot be proud to support a man who is facing corruption charges of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).