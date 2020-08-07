Edo Election: Atiku Warns Against Breakdown Of Constitutional Order

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has called for caution from candidates of the forthcoming Edo Gubernatorial election.

The former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party warned against a constitutional breakdown in the country.

Atiku gave this warning on Thursday on his Twitter page in a reaction to the political developments in Edo State.

Also Read: APC Begs Saraki, Tambuwal, Atiku, Others To Come Back

Recall that the premises of the Edo State House of Assembly on Thursday witnessed an unusual presence of heavily armed Police operatives.

Atiku while reacting to the developments in Edo State called for restraint and warned that the already tense political atmosphere in Nigeria must not be allowed to escalate further.

He also noted that the people of Edo State be allowed to choose their leader without any external interference in the scheduled September 19 governorship polls in the state.

In the meantime, he advised that the status quo be maintained and peace be allowed to reign.