Edo Blames APC Thugs For Attack On Obaseki’s Campaign Train

The Edo State Government has condemned the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki and his supporters during his campaign in Edo North Local Government Area.

Obaseki came under attack by suspected hoodlums on Thursday, when he was on a ward-to-ward campaign for votes ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, accused Adams Oshiomhole and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of sponsoring the attack.

He cited the fact that Etsako ward 10 is where Oshiomhole comes from as reason they are accusing APC of being responsible for the attack.

Osagie also expressed that the campaign should be issue-based not spreading falsehood about opposition.