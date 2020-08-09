Edo Assembly Crisis: Obaseki Has Resorted To Tactics Of Dictators – Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki of resorting to tactics of dictators.

He made this statement in relation to the crisis that has engulfed the Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement, he personally signed on Friday, Tinubu expressed that Obaseki’s act of untimely inauguration of lawmakers in the State was an impeachable offence.

The APC leader, however, said the lawmakers have not indicated an interest in removing him from office.

He expressed that Obaseki’s acts reminds many of the military rule and represent a direct threat to the democratic order.