Edo Assembly Crisis: Malami Has Shown His Political Divide, Abused The Law – Obaseki

Don Pedro Obaseki, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.

He accused the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami of abusing the law.

Also Read: Edo Assembly Crisis: Obaseki Has Resorted To Tactics Of Dictators – Tinubu

He reacted while speaking as a guest on Monday during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to him, Malami’s response to the crisis engulfing the Edo parliament has revealed what side of the political divide he is supporting.

He went further to accuse the newly sworn-in members of the assembly of forging a mace used during their inauguration.