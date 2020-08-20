Edo 2020: South-South States Must Remain PDP – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed all states within the South-South geopolitical zone must remain under the rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this call on as he urged the people of Edo State to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki to bring all states in the region under one political party.

Obaseki campaign train held a PDP Ward rally at Ekpon Ward 9 and 10, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Okowa said as Chairman of South-South Governors Forum, it is the wish of the governors of the region to remain in one political party for rapid development of the region.

Okowa urged the people of Ekpon to vote massively for Obaseki, describing him as a very good man.