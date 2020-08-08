Edo 2020: Oshiomhole Has HIjacked Ize-Iyamu’s Campaign – DG APC’s Governor’s Forrum

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has been accused of taking over the campaign of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, ahead of the Edo Governorship poll in September.

This accusation was labeled against the former Governor of Edo State on Friday by the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the umbrella body of all APC Governors.

In a statement titled ‘Progressive Politics – Which Way, APC?’ by its Director-General, Dr. Salihu Lukeman, raised the alarm over what it described as the diminishing electoral value of the All Progressives Congress.

The DG expressed sadness over the affairs of the party. Ahead of the coming governorship polls, he commended Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for trying to reconcile with aggrieved parties.

He, however, lamented over the affairs in Edo State, where he accused Oshiomhole of fighting a personal battle against incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki.