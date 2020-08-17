Edo 2020: Obaseki Promises To Create More Jobs

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has promised citizens of the state to create more jobs if reelected in the forthcoming Governorship election.

Obaseki who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on September 19, 2020, gubernatorial election made this known while rounding off his campaign in Edo North Senatorial District.

The Governor promised the youths of the area that he will make use of the mineral resources to empower them if elected for a second term.

The Governor also promised to carry out empowerment programs for women in the region in particular and the state as a whole.