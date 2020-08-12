Edo 2020: Monarch Condemns Obaseki Over Edo Assembly Invasion

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has been condemned by the Ojirua of Irrua in Edo State, HRH Williams Okuagban, Momodu II for the crisis rocking Edo House of Assembly.

The monarch made this statement while receiving the All Progressives Congress candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his campaign team on Tuesday.

He described the incident, which saw unknown persons embark on the removal of the roof of the House of Assembly and other acts of vandalism, as sad and a waste of government resources, considering that state’s funds would be spent on repairs and rebuilding efforts.

The monarch went on to openly endorse Ize-Iyamu as his choice for the coming Governorship poll.