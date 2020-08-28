Edo 2020: INEC Ready For Governorship Poll: Yakubu Mahmood

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has revealed the commission’s readiness for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

Edo citizens and residents are set to elect a new governor on the 19th of September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He made this known during a meeting of members of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Thursday in Benin.

Yakubu said: “This is the first major election the commission is conducting in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, there is an additional pressure on all of us to ensure that we not only conduct free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable and peaceful poll, but also a safe election.

“I’m here (in Edo State) essentially to do two things: meet members of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) and also meet our own officials. Tomorrow (today), I am going to speak with the electoral officers from 18 local governments. I will also visit some of our local government offices.”