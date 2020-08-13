Edo 2020: INEC, NGO Urge Edo Youths To Shun Violence, Thuggery

Ahead of the forthcoming Edo Governorship poll in September, Edo youths have been warned against violence and thuggery by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National Democratic Institute, NDI, a non-governmental organisation.

Edo state Residents Electoral Commission, REC, Dr. Johnson Alalibo, made this appeal while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by NDI.

He disclosed that INEC is ready to work with all stakeholders and added that the commission was committed to ensuring a free and fair election.

Mr. Alalibo said INEC had written to all political parties on the type of language and words they should use during the campaigns and jingles in various media organizations.

He appealed to the youths to be more cautious, as he said that they are more vulnerable to electoral violence.