ECOWAS Suspends Mali, Asks Members To Close Borders To Country

Owing to the military coup that led to the removal of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Mali from the organisation.

President Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were arrested by rebel soldiers after weeks of unrest.

Also Read: Mali’s President Keita Resigns; Dissolves Cabinet

The Malian president on Wednesday announced his resignation, saying his decision is to avoid bloodshed.

In a statement on Tuesday, ECOWAS asked all its members to close land and air borders to Mali.

It said sanctions will be meted out against “all the putschists and their partners and collaborators”.