ECOWAS Mediation Team Meets Ousted President, Junta Leaders

In a move to solve the ongoing political crisis in Mali, the mediation team of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) has met with Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the ousted President of Mali.

Recall that almost a week ago, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned with his cabinet after being detained at his home.

The ECOWAS delegation led by Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan also met with the leader of the military junta Col. Assimi Goita.

It pressed for the release of the 75-year-old Keita. After the brief meetings, few details were given, but Jonathan said Keita was doing well.