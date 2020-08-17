DSS Issues Fresh Invitation To Former CBN Deputy Gov, Mailafiya

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a fresh invitation to a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafiya.

According to reports, the former CBN governor was re-invited for further discussion with the secret police.

Also Read: BREAKING: NBC Fines Radio Station N5m For Hate Speech

Mailafiya is expected to be at the DSS office Jos, Plateau state capital, by 12 noon on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Mailafiya fresh invitation was confirmed to the Nation on phone by his lawyer, Bawa Ba Esq.

Barrister Bawa said the invitation “was a buildup to the previous one, it is a process with security agents. It is normal for further discussion.”