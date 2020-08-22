‘Dress Responsibly’ – Actress Victoria Inyama Advises Young Ladies On Sexual Harassment

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has decided to offer her take on the viral video of sexual harassment that made the news recently.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the veteran actress shared a video of herself addressing young ladies on how to avoid being sexually harassed in public.

She also wrote:

“I know that the hardship in that country is so severe it has eaten up the common sense side of the brain….

Read Also: ‘Marital Rape Exists, I Experienced It’ – Victoria Inyama (Video)

African women Dress decent and stop copying The Western worlds. Their system works. Regardless of anything There are laws that protect women…..Such laws you don’t have… Dress Responsible….How difficult is that.”

See the video here.

See her Instagram post below: