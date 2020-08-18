Drama In Osun As Lawmaker Rejects Oyetola’s Nominee

Barrister Adebayo Waliyu Salman, a nominee of the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has been rejected for not recognizing a lawmaker in his constituency.

Drama ensued in the Osun State House of Assembly on Monday when the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Gbenga Owoeye requested a lawmaker from the same local government to give an assessment of the nominee.

In a surprise move, the lawmaker, Hon. Adekunle Oyekunle representing the nominee’s constituency disowned Oyetola’s nominee.

Read Also: Osun Presently Under Total Lockdown, Not Curfew – Govt Tells Residents

The lawmaker stated that the nominee failed to connect with him despite several attempts to reach him since his nomination.

Salman who is from Ejigbo Local Government Area of the State was nominated as Commissioner for the State Judicial Service Commission.

The speaker halted proceedings for one hour, after which it resumed plenary and screened Adebayo.