Dont’t Sack Service Chiefs – Dave Umahi Appeals To Buhari

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to sack the current service chiefs over the insecurity in the country.

With the continuous insecurity around the nation, there have been calls for President Buhari to sack the current service chiefs.

The Governor asked Buhari to increase funding and logistics to the Nigeria Army, rather than contemplating sacking the Service Chiefs.

The Governor stated this during the ground-breaking ceremony of Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Abakaliki on Friday.

He praised the Army for their gallantry and dedication towards securing the territorial integrity of the Nation.

He noted that the assignment of the Army was not an easy task and as such, needed the full cooperation of Citizens at all levels to succeed.