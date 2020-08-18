‘Don’t Ask For Trouble’ – Edwin Clark Warns FG Against Scrapping Amnesty Programme

Former Minister of Information, Edwin Clark has warned the federal government to reconsider any attempt to scrap the amnesty program for Niger Delta ex-militants.

Clark gave this warning while speaking at a virtual press conference on Monday.

He said the warning follows the rumour that the panel set up to investigate the programme has recommended scrapping it.

Recall that in 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the probe of the amnesty programme after the sack of Paul Boroh, its coordinator.

Charles Dokubo was appointed to replace Boroh. In February 2020, the president also approved the suspension of Dokubu over allegations

The government had said Dokubo’s suspension was in line with the recommendation of a caretaker committee set up to look into allegations and petitions against him.

At the event, Clark said scrapping the programme will amount to trouble and that it will affect the “fragile peace” in the region.

He advised the federal government to tread with caution when dealing with issues concerning the region.