Don Jazzy Slams Those Criticizing Erica For Making Out With Kiddwaya

Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has slammed those criticizing BBNaija housemate, Erica for making out with billionaire son, Kiddwaya on national TV.

The music producer shared a round of tweets where hehe labeled the detractors, stating that if they were given a chance, they might even do worse than the reality TV stars.

Don Jazzy tweeted;

“People that if they leave them they will use cucumber on national tv want to cancel somebody that fell for fine rich boy. Hypocrites. Hisss #bbnaija“

A fan, @nation_oma expressed her concern that Kiddwaya might be toying with Erica’s emotions:

@nation_oma tweeted;

“If only the rich boy is geniune na wetin they fear people be that”

Reacting to the tweet, the music producer wrote;

“Genuine or no genuine we don’t know that yet. She sha likes him for now. E Dey happen. If he fucks up like most of us guys do. Life goes on. Na today???“

Read Also: BBNaija: Erica, Kiddwaya Make Out After Escaping Evictions

See his tweets below: