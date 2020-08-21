Dogara’s Associate Resigns As Bauchi Commissioner

Al-Hassan Sadiq, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry has resigned from Governor Bala Mohammed‘s cabinet.

Al-Hassan is a close ally of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

Sadiq announced his resignation of the cabinet via a post on his Facebook page as he appreciated the Governor for giving him the opportunity to serve.

Sadiq’s resignation makes him the second commissioner to quit the cabinet after Nura Soro of finance ministry resigned barely three months in office.