DJ Xclusive Wants Clubs Reopened’, Says Davido’s ‘Blow My Mind Still Sounds Fresh’

Nigerian DJ, DJ Xclusive on Wednesday stated that Davido’s hit single, ‘Blow My Mind’ still sounds fresh.

He adds that it is one of the jams he has to play twice or thrice in a club.

The turntable DJ disclosed this on his Twitter page.

The self-proclaimed superstar DJ also wants the clubs reopened.

Information Nigeria recalls that the Lagos state government has approved the reopening of social and recreational centers such as clubs and cinema houses from August 14, on the condition that they maintain a 50 per cent occupancy capacity.

However, it appears that Nigerians are fast losing patience as they want to attend parties soon enough. DJ Xclusive falls in this category.

Davido’s ‘Blow My Mind’ features American singer, Chris Brown. The video currently has over 50 million views on YouTube.

See DJ Xclusive’s tweet below: