DJ Tunez Features Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Omah Lay In Upcoming Track

Nigerian DJ, DJ Tunez has announced that his upcoming single, ‘Pami’, will feature Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay.

There is yet to be an exact date for its release. However, the Nigerian Disc Jockey has been promoting the upcoming single on Twitter with the hashtag #Pami.

DJ Tunez recently released a single, ‘Cool Me Down’ featuring Wizkid. He also announced that the video for ‘Cool Me Down’ will drop today, August 1st.

The popular DJ appears excited about the upcoming track with Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay. He tweeted:

“Imagine DJ Tunez, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold & Omah Lay on one record! #PAMI”

Fans are anxiously anticipating the single. ‘Pami’ is likely to rank well on the charts because of the caliber of talented artists involved.