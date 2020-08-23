DJ Obi Calls Out Organizers Of Big Brother Naija (Photo)

Popular entertainer, Obi Ajuonuma, alias DJ Obi called out the organizers of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

This comes after he was dragged by fans over his performance at the Saturday Night party.

The high-profiled disc-jockey took to his Twitter account on Sunday to disclose that he suffered technical issues.

DJ Obi also threw the organizers of the show under the bus as he condemned them for not replacing back up sound equipments.

The disc jockey wrote;

“Shout out to the housemates for sticking it thru last night. Such technical issues shouldn’t be happening with such a big budget show. BUT! Let’s use this opportunity to address how we also manage rubbish in this country…….

“How will a big budget show not have back up sound equipment????!!! Oh snap! I forgot, speakers are expensive……but the extension cord that burnt out, i swear is like 12k in the supermarket….Oh shit! 12k is a lot of money, my bad.

“The djing you witnessed last night is called Experience!…….The entire house partied with 1 monitor, not speaker…..Monitor.

“Could’ve walked away, but DJ OBI don’t crack under pressue

“Last night is the LAST TIME i’ll dj without a technical rider in this country. For the djs starting out, learn this now. If the client does not provide you with the right equipment, proper working equipment to do your job. DO. NOT. PRESS. PLAY.”

“Use this to create structure to use the right tools for events and bookings. Contracts and riders, both hospitality and technical riders.”

See his tweets below: