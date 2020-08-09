DJ Neptune Celebrates As ‘Nobody’ Hits 15 Million Views On YouTube

Nigerian DJ and musician, DJ Neptune has taken to his Twitter page on Sunday evening to celebrate as his hit single with Mr Eazi and Joeboy, ‘Nobody’ hits 15 million views on YouTube.

The award-winning producer and DJ wrote:

“Thank you for the 15M views on Youtube. Keep watching and sharing DJ Neptune ft. @joeboyofficial Joeboy & @mreazi Nobody (Official Video) via @YouTube”

Information Nigeria recalls that popular OAP, VJ Adams had shared his desire to see Davido, Mr Eazi, and WizKid own a collective record label via his Twitter page. This is owing to the business acumen of the trio, which he strongly admires.

See DJ Neptune’s post below: