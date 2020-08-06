DJ Kentalky Gives Message About God’s Blessings

Nigerian DJ, DJ Kentalky has on Thursday taken to his official Twitter page to give a message about God’s blessings. His tweet has also been shared by singer, May D.
The award-winning turntable disc jockey tweeted:
“When you are blessed your haters will turn believers … On God”
This message does not come as a surprise. This is considering that the notable DJ, christened Ismail Lawal, has a song with ‘Efejoku’ crooner, Lil Kesh, titled ‘Blessings’.
In fact, it was this song that shot him into limelight.
Read Also: DJ Kentalky X Lil Kesh – Blessings {Prod. By Young John}
His fans have also responded to his tweet with as much enthusiasm.
While some have asked that he drops a mixtape, others agree with his message wholeheartedly.
See his tweet below: