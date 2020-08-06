DJ Kentalky Gives Message About God’s Blessings

Nigerian DJ, DJ Kentalky has on Thursday taken to his official Twitter page to give a message about God’s blessings. His tweet has also been shared by singer, May D.

The award-winning turntable disc jockey tweeted:

“When you are blessed your haters will turn believers … On God”

This message does not come as a surprise. This is considering that the notable DJ, christened Ismail Lawal, has a song with ‘Efejoku’ crooner, Lil Kesh, titled ‘Blessings’.

In fact, it was this song that shot him into limelight.

His fans have also responded to his tweet with as much enthusiasm.

While some have asked that he drops a mixtape, others agree with his message wholeheartedly.

See his tweet below: