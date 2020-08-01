DJ Kaywise’s Upcoming Single Features Mayorkun, Zlatan, Naira Marley

DJ Kaywise has announced a new musical collaboration. This collaboration has Naira Marley, Zlatan and Mayorkun on the track.

The disc jockey happily announced this via his official Twitter handle. The single will be released on the 4th of August. DJ Kaywise’s birthday also falls on the same day.

He has been promoting the anticipated release of the single on his Twitter page since the 29th of July.

His most used hashtags are #WTOD and #Okiki.

He excitedly tweeted:

“Aug 4th Double Celebration. My Birthday & New Single #WTOD #Okiki #WiseUp cc @IamMayorKun @Zlatan_Ibile @vdm_fresh.”

Fans are anticipating this collaboration. They believe it will be a hit single. This is because of the musical heavyweights on the track. These heavyweights are known to be hit makers already.